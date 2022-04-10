AAP using Punjab Police to settle political scores: Tarun Chugh
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday took strong exception to the manner BJP leaders in other states were being booked by the Punjab Police on behalf of AAP chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Chugh said three such cases have been registered so far by the Punjab police against BJP leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra. He claimed that the AAP government has started showing blatant signs of misusing the police force to settle political scores.
He condemned the manner in which a case was registered against Delhi-based BJP leader Naveen Kumar for allegedly doctoring a video clip of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The video clip was posted on April 6 with a disclaimer, but regardless of it, the Punjab Police have filed a case on the complaint of Gurbhej Singh, who works for the legal cell of AAP.
Chugh said the first indication of AAP’s political vendetta came around when the Punjab Police registered a case against a BJP activist in Maharashtra for tweeting about the removal of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s picture in the chief minister’s office. The complaint was lodged by an AAP Mohali district office-bearer in the cyber cell of the state police.
Similarly, the cyber cell of the Punjab Police recently booked BJP youth activist TP Singh Bagga, who had reportedly led the agitation against Kejriwal in the context of his comments on the film, “Kashmir Files”.
Blind, physically disabled woman raped by uncle in Kapurthala
Kapurthala: A 21-year-old blind and physically disabled woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at a village here, said police on Saturday. Accused Gurnam Singh has been arrested and remanded to police custody for two days by a local court, senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish said. The victim was alone at her house in Mehmadwal village when the incident took place on April 7, her mother said in the police complaint.
Govt teacher booked for raping class 12 student in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Police have booked a government school teacher for allegedly raping a class 12 student, a resident of Ludhiana, for months. Dinesh Kumar, 27, of Jawahar Nagar in Amritsar posted a letter to the commissioner of police narrating the incident following which a probe was ordered. A case under Sections 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against Dinesh Kumar, 27, of Jawahar Nagar in Amritsar.
National security: Need better coordination between state police, central agencies, saus Punjab guv
Ferozepur: With a focus on the national security, especially in the six border districts of the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed on better coordination between the state police and central security agencies. The governor said to channelize the energy of youth hailing from the border areas, a scheme “Agneepath” would be launched in which they will be given training, besides employment in the army for four to six years.
IREO’s Lalit Goyal gets regular bail in money laundering case
The vice-chairman and managing director of realty giant IREO Group, Lalit Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last November in a 'multi-crore real estate scam', was on Friday granted regular bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court said during his custody for a period of about three months, Goyal was repeatedly advised medical care. He was granted interim bail on February 24.
Will stop brain drain from Punjab: Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the government was committed to stop the brain drain from Punjab by creating new job opportunities. Addressing students during the first convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda, the CM said 2.75 lakh Punjabi youth may fly abroad this year in pursuit of their dreams. A total of 103 students including, 69 women, were conferred degrees on the occasion.
