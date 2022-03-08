Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP will form government in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
AAP will form government in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann visited the strongroom in Sangrur, where the electronic voting machines of his constituency Dhuri are stored
Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann said that AAP will win at least 80 seats in the 117-member House of Punjab. (HT File)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann has said that the party is confident of a landslide victory in the state assembly elections, the results of which are to be announced on March 10.

He said that AAP will win at least 80 seats in the 117-member House. Mann visited the strongroom in Sangrur, where the electronic voting machines of his constituency Dhuri are stored.

Speaking to AAP workers here, Mann claimed their hard work would pay off on March 10 and the AAP will form a government. There is an AAP wave in the state, he claimed.

