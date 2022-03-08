AAP will form government in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann has said that the party is confident of a landslide victory in the state assembly elections, the results of which are to be announced on March 10.
He said that AAP will win at least 80 seats in the 117-member House. Mann visited the strongroom in Sangrur, where the electronic voting machines of his constituency Dhuri are stored.
Speaking to AAP workers here, Mann claimed their hard work would pay off on March 10 and the AAP will form a government. There is an AAP wave in the state, he claimed.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.
-
'Unhappy with my performance; 40s, 50s are nothing': Axed IND star plans return
A star promising batter, who currently is not part of any Indian team is hoping to put up a good show in the Ranji Trophy, hoping to make a comeback to the national team soon.
-
How to build a healthy and honest relationship? Expert offers insights
Nicole LePera pointed out that after a certain period of time, we don't have the support of the biochemicals to feel great in love. We often start feeling that the other person doesn't make us feel as good as they did before, and we feel like giving up on the relationship. That's exactly when it takes a lot of work from our end to understand the other person and also ourselves.
-
German men's team hit by Covid-19, Pro League games against India postponed
The Pro League double-header between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany later this week has been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the visitors' camp, the sport's governing body FIH said on Tuesday