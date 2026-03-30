AAP will win over 100 seats in 2027 Punjab polls: Manish Sisodia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia on Sunday said his party will win more than 100 seats in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, citing the “good work” done by the state government. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia credited party workers for the support the AAP government has been receiving in rural areas over the past four years, saying the appreciation from villagers was a result of their sustained efforts and grassroots work. (Hindustan Times)

Addressing party workers during his visit to Hoshiarpur, Sisodia said the party had won 92 seats in the 2022 assembly polls and would surpass that tally in the next elections to form a government with a “thumping majority”. Punjab has a 117-member assembly.

Reviewing the implementation of various government schemes, Sisodia expressed satisfaction over their progress.

Reacting to a recent court decision in a Delhi excise policy-related case, Sisodia said, “truth has prevailed”. He alleged that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to target AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal due to his “rising popularity and honest style of governance. “Dismissing opposition criticism that the AAP government had failed to deliver, he said people were aware of the ground reality and the opposition’s claims would not influence public opinion.

He credited party workers for the support the AAP government has been receiving in rural areas over the past four years, saying the appreciation from villagers was a result of their sustained efforts and grassroots work.

Urging party workers to gear up for the 2027 polls, Sisodia asked them to begin preparations and further strengthen the organisation.