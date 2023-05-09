‘Intimidating’ voters: Complaint against Kejriwal sent to ECI for action:Punjab CEO

The chief electoral officer, Punjab C Sibin on Tuesday said that the complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for “intimidating” the voters during campaign on April 20 for Jalandhar parliament byelection, has been sent to Election Commission of India (ECI) for action. The polling is scheduled for Wednesday for which the campaigning ended on Monday. (HT File Photo)

The polling is scheduled for Wednesday for which the campaigning ended on Monday. Subsequent to Kejriwal’s speech in which he told the audience that for getting their work done they will have to approach the AAP-led government in the state, subsequent to which the Congress lodged a complaint before the district election officer. Sibin said that deputy commissioner Jalandhar cum district election officer has sent video footage of the election rally addressed by Kejriwal to ECI for action.

CEO informed that as many as 34 complaints were received against the candidates in poll fray belonging to the political parties. 23 complaints were received against Congress party candidate, six against Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, two each against BJP and BSP and one against the AAP candidate.

A total of 85 complaints were received out of which according to the CEO, 47 have been disposed-off and 38 are pending. In case of congress party candidate 9 cases of expenditure involving ₹4.65 lakh.

Speaking about the seizures, Sibin informed that ₹34.4 lakh cash, 18,938 liters of liquor with estimated value of ₹48.5 lakh and 108 kilograms drugs of ₹2.9 crore value.