AAP’s CM candidate in Punjab will be pride of state: Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab chief ministerial candidate will hail from the state and will be somebody who can be called the pride of the state, party leader Raghav Chadha said.

With assembly polls in Punjab set for early next year, the AAP is going all out to win the battle and has already promised free 300 units of power to the people if it forms the next government.

Chadha, the AAP’s Punjab co-in charge, told PTI in an interview that people of the state want to give the Arvind Kejriwal- led party a chance in the next polls as the Akali Dal has become “irrelevant”, while the Congress has been the most “nikammi sarkar” (useless government) ever in the history of electoral politics of Punjab. He said the chief ministerial candidate of the party for Punjab will be decided by the political affairs committee in due course of time.

3 characteristics of the CM candidate

On chances of AAP’s Sangrur MP and party’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann being chosen, he said at this point and time “I can only say three characteristics of the CM candidate of AAP. One is that he will hail from Punjab, he will be from the 2.8 crore population of Punjab and thirdly he will be somebody who can be called the ‘aan baan shaan’ (pride) of Punjab.

SAD becoming ‘irrelevant’, Cong in self-destruction mode

Talking about the political situation of Punjab, Chadha claimed that the Akali Dal is slowly becoming “irrelevant” because people have “utmost hatred” for the party of Badals. The Congress is on a “suicide mission and on self-destruction mode” and they do not need an opposition, he said.

On the impact of the ongoing farmers’ protest on the polls, Chadha alleged that all three parties - BJP, Congress and Akali Dal - have “betrayed” the Indian farmers and “backstabbed” them. The BJP is not even a player in Punjab because of enacting these three laws, he added.

Akali Dal is hated because they were the people who brought this law as Harsimrat Kaur Badal being the minister in the Union cabinet proposed this legislation and Captain (Amarinder Singh) is also hated because he was part of the drafting committee of these laws,” he said.

Asked if the AAP will be benefited by the vote bank of Akali Dal, he claimed that everyone will be voting for the AAP not just those who are traditionally Akali Dal or Congress voters.

Talking about the party’s vision for Punjab, Chadha said reforms that have been carried out in the national capital will also be carried out in Punjab.

In 2017, the AAP had emerged as the main opposition party in the state after winning 20 out of the 117 assembly seats. The Congress had won 77 while an alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP won 18 seats.