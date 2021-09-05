AAP's ‘Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra’ in Haryana from today

The Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will on Sunday begin its statewide “Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra” from Rohtak. The initiative, which will culminate on September 13 in Palwal, is being held to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the three contentious central farm laws.

“All the preparations are done. From Sunday, the AAP’s roar will be heard all over Haryana,” Dr Sushil Gupta, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted in Hindi on Saturday. The “yatra” was announced by Gupta at a press conference in Chandigarh on September 3.

As announced by the AAP leader, the “yatra,” after beginning from Rohtak, will pass through Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri on Sunday itself. On September 6, it will cover Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat and, on September 7, it will be in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula. Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal will host it on September 8, a day before Jind and Hisar. On September 10, the “yatra” will pass through Fatehabad and Sirsa and, two days later, Faridabad, Gurguram and Rewari. On the final day, it will go to Mahendragarh and Mewat before concluding in Palwal.

All 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana will be covered by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party during this exercise, which comes at a time when it is looking to expand beyond Delhi, where it is in power, by contesting the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

The four states will go to polls in early 2022, along with Manipur. Of the five poll-bound states, the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, as well as Haryana. The Congress is the ruling party in Punjab, with the AAP being a major opposition player.