Aashirwad scheme: Punjab govt has not released funds for past 7 months
The Punjab government’s Aashirwad scheme – earlier known as Shagun scheme – is in doldrums as not even a single beneficiary has been provided financial assistance under it since September last year.
Under the scheme, the state government provides ₹51,000 aid for a girl’s marriage to families belonging to scheduled caste (SC), backward class (BC) and economically weaker section (EWS) categories. The amount was enhanced from ₹21,000 in July last year. To get the benefits, a person has to apply either before the wedding or within 30 days after the ceremony.
According to figures available with the social justice department, over 15,000 eligible beneficiaries have applied for financial assistance under the scheme at its various local offices in the past seven months, but to no avail.
Lakhvir Singh, 30, a resident of Badrukhan village in Sangrur district, said: “I had borrowed money to organise my sister’s wedding in October. Since then, I have been making rounds of the department’s district office, but have not received any benefit under the Aashirwad scheme.”
Sangrur district welfare officer Gurinderjit Singh said that all claims received before September had been cleared, while rest of the claims were pending for the want of state funds. “We have sent recommendations of eligible claims to the state department, and these will be resolved whenever we receive funds,” he said.
According to Amrit Kaur Gill, who is the state department’s director, the delay was caused due to some changes in the mechanism in order to centralise it. “Therefore, we got the recommendations of eligible claims very late. Now we are all set to release funds under the scheme, and beneficiaries will receive their financial assistance in a few days,” she said.
Gill said that ₹89.64 crore were disbursed to 31,535 beneficiaries under the SC category and ₹44.99 crore to 15,998 beneficiaries under the BC/EWS category in 2021-22.
-
Punjab govt scraps sand mining contract in Ropar cluster
The Punjab government has terminated the sand mining contract in Ropar cluster while forfeiting the security of contractors who were operating the Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters. The development comes days after the mining department had terminated the contracts of Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters while suspending the contracts in Ropar, Mohali and Hoshiarpur clusters. The Ferozepur cluster also covers Moga, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, and Faridkot districts, while the other cluster comprises Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala.
-
Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway
The expansion work of Mahakal Temple Corridor is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain as its first phase is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expansion work is worth ₹750 crore, said Ujjain DM Ashish Singh. "The temple complex is spread across two and a half hectares which will be expanded to 20 hectares. If the Rudrasagar is also included then it is 40 hectares," Singh said.
-
Two more students test Covid positive in Lucknow
Two Class 9 girls – one from St Joseph's Cathedral Senior Secondary School and another from Delhi Public School, Indira Nagar branch – tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday. Last week, two students of La Martiniere Girls College had tested positive. The CBSE Board exams will continue as scheduled, Fr Anil Parker, principal, St Joseph's Cathedral Senior Secondary School said. The management of DPS said they got the report of a Class 9 girl of their school, who tested positive for Covid-19.
-
CM hits out at Modi, says Maharashtra cannot be blamed for high fuel prices
Hours after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Maharashtra and other non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states for the high fuel prices, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called it unfair and said the difference between the state and Central taxes was negligible. Modi chaired a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation with the chief ministers of all states on Wednesday. The Maharashtra government, however, did not follow suit, resulting in high fuel prices compared to neighbouring states.
-
Rickshaw driver held for sexual harassment of minor girl in Pune
The Hinjewadi police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver accused of sexual harassment of a minor girl returning from tuitions on April 22. The police nabbed the accused after matching the series number of autos visible in the partial picture of the vehicle extracted from a CCTV camera footage. The police arrested the accused after receiving information that the man was coming to Mankar chowk in Wakad on Tuesday.
