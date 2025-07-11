Abohar bizman murder: 48 hours on, police flip story, say accused shot dead by accomplices

In a glaring flip-flop, Fazilka police have contradicted their own version of Tuesday’s encounter near Abohar, now claiming that two suspects in the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma were not killed by police but by their own accomplices. Suspect Ram Rattan’s autopsy was conducted under heavy police security at Abohar civil hospital on Thursday. (HT)

Just 48 hours earlier, senior police officers had publicly announced that Ram Rattan and Jaspreet Singh were gunned down in retaliatory police fire during a weapon recovery operation.

But in a complete U-turn, the FIR, made public on Thursday, states that the two men were shot dead by their unidentified accomplices who ambushed the police team.

On Tuesday, Ferozepur Range DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill and Fazilka SSP Gurmeet Singh, in a video statement, had said, “The two suspects, Ram Rattan and Jaspreet, had given a lift to the trio that gunned down Sanjay Verma. During interrogation, they confessed to hiding the murder weapon and the assailants’ clothes near Peer Tibba, around 1.5 km from Abohar.”

DIG Gill had added that a police team led by Abohar DSP (City) Sukhwinder Singh took the suspects to the location for recovery. However, their accomplices were already present at the spot and opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, both Ram Rattan and Jaspreet sustained bullet injuries and later died. A .30-bore pistol was recovered from the encounter site.

Flipping the story, FIR registered at the Abohar City police station states that the suspects were killed by their own aides who opened fire at the police team during the weapon recovery operation.

Based on a complaint by SHO Paramjit Singh on Tuesday, the charges in the FIR include Sections 103, 109 and 132 of the BNS, and Sections 25, 27, 54/59 of the Arms Act.

Magisterial probe ordered, accused remain at large

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the killing of Ram Rattan and Jaspreet, confirmed SSP Gurmeet. However, the three assailants, who had shot dead textile firm owner Sanjay Verma, 54, outside his showroom in Abohar on Monday, remain out of police grasp.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ram Rattan’s post-mortem was conducted under heavy police security by a three-member medical board, monitored by a judicial magistrate.

The procedure was video-recorded and carried out without media presence. His body was later transported to his residence in Patiala by ambulance. The post-mortem of Jaspreet Singh could not be conducted as his family did not appear. His body remains in the hospital mortuary.

The family of Jaspreet Singh staged a protest against his killing and submitted a memorandum to the Patiala SDM, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from various locations has surfaced, showing Ram Rattan and Jaspreet checking into a hotel in Malout, located 22 km away from Abohar on Sunday evening by submitting their IDs. The car allegedly used to help the three main accused flee after the trader’s fatal shooting has also been captured on CCTV at multiple toll plazas, to reach or exit Abohar. The following day, they were seen shopping at a local grocery store.

Delhi minister Sirsa demands CBI probe

Cabinet minister from Delhi Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire incident, beginning from the killing of the businessman and the encounter of the duo.

He also demanded an apology from Punjab minister Aman Arora for “maliciously” sharing his video over a social media site in which he was demanding action against the gangsters.

“I ask Aman Arora to seek apology or face defamation case, for sharing a portion of my (yesterday’s) press conference which conveys one side of my views,” said Sirsa in a video message posted on micro blogging site X.

Earlier in a message posted on X, Arora had said it was shameful that Sirsa had come in support of gangsters.