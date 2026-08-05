Chandigarh, Police here on Wednesday used water cannons to stop members of student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as they tried to march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha to gherao it seeking resignation of state's education minister over issue of 'paper leaks'.

ABVP holds protest against 'paper leak' issue, seek resignation of Punjab education minister

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The activists of ABVP, affiliated to the RSS, gathered near the rally ground in Sector 25 and were to march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha a few kilometers away as part of their protest.

Chandigarh police had put up barricades near the rally ground and did not permit them to march towards the Vidhan Sabha, whose monsoon session is currently ongoing.

The protesters tried to cross the barricades set up by the police after which water cannons were used to stop them.

A protesting ABVP member said that they were holding peaceful protest against multiple paper leaks to seek resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

"The Bhagwant Mann government is sitting like a mute spectator. The Chief Minister should ask his Education Minister to resign...Over here, students are holding peaceful protest and we wanted to march from rally ground to Vidhan Sabha. Can students not even hold peaceful protest?" she asked.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposition parties in Punjab have also raised the alleged paper leak issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition parties in Punjab have also raised the alleged paper leak issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had on Tuesday alleged that six exam paper leak incidents took place during the A regime as he targeted the Bhagwant Mann government.

The opposition has been targeting the A government over the alleged multiple examination paper leaks following the detection of a recent cheating racket detected in the pharmacy officer recruitment exam.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, however, has reiterated that not even a single incident of paper leak has taken place in Punjab during the last more than four years of his government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.