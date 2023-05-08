Haryana: Two assistant sub-inspectors, tout booked for corruption

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Haryana on Monday arrested in-charge of the Surya Nagar police post in Hisar assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder, ASI Baljinder Singh and tout Atamjeet for corruption.

A spokesperson of the ACB said ASI Ravinder and tout Atamjeet were arrested on the complaint of Krishan Kumar of Surya Nagar. The complainant had approached the ACB alleging that ASI Baljinder allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from him through a tout in a forgery case. He said he had already given ₹10,000 to ASI Ravinder and he again demanded ₹ 15,000 from him through Atamjeet.

“After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the ACB team arrested ASI Ravinder and tout Atamjeet, in the presence of an independent witness, while accepting ₹8,000 as bribe from the complainant. The team also recovered the bribe money from them,” said the spokesperson.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against all three accused at ACB police station in Hisar and further investigation is under progress, the spokesperson added.

