ACB lodges disproportionate assets case against Srinagar NIT professor

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday registered a case into allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets against a professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar. In a statement the bureau said that the suspect ha assets, immovable, movable and cash deposits, in his name and his family members beyond his known sources of income (HT File)

A case has been registered against Manzoor Ahmad Tantray of Duderhama, Ganderbal and the ACB raided five locations at Ganderbal, Srinagar and Jammu.

“The omissions and commissions on the part of the public servant constitute offences punishable under sections 5(1)(e) read with 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006. A case is registered at the ACB police station in Srinagar.”

Searches were carried at a residential house at Duderhama, Ganderbal, shopping complex near district hospital, Ganderbal, rest house at Kangan, Ganderbal, and official quarter and office at NIT Srinagar, and a flat at Sunjwan Bathandi in Jammu.

“ During the search, incriminating material including revenue papers, finance/bank documents and cash of ₹3,86,650 were seized,” the statement added.