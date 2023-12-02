ACB recovers ₹72 lakh from HAFED GM’s Panchkula residence
ACB officials said that on Friday, GM Pradeep was caught red-handed while accepting ₹3.5 lakh bribe, and a sum of ₹5.46 lakh was recovered also from his car
A day after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Karnal unit, arrested three officials of HAFED posted at Taraori in a graft case and recovered ₹12.52 lakh from them, the team seized a sum of ₹72 lakh from a property of general manager (GM) on Saturday.
ACB officials said that on Friday, GM Pradeep was caught red-handed while accepting ₹3.5 lakh bribe, and a sum of ₹5.46 lakh was recovered also from his car. Ajay, another accused and an accountant at HAFED, was caught with ₹1.10 lakh, and ₹2.46 lakh was recovered from the car of the third accused Dharambir, a manager at the same office. The operation was carried out by a team led by inspector Deepak Kumar, the bureau added. The three accused were arrested for taking a bribe from the complainant in lieu of passing bills worth ₹36.50 lakh.
Inspector Sachin from the ACB said that the money was recovered from Pradeep’s Panchkula residence, taking the total trapped money in two days in connection with the case to ₹84.52 lakh.
On Saturday, the accused were presented before a court that sent the GM into two days of ACB remand and the other duo to judicial custody.
A case is lodged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB Karnal police station.