Ludhiana: Triple murder accused sent to police remanded till June 8

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The police are yet to recover the motorcycle of slain retired ASI Kuldeep Singh from the accused’s possession, which he had stolen after the crime

The accused arrested in connection with the triple murder case in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal was on Tuesday remanded in police custody till June 8.

The accused has hid the robbed items at different places, police said. (Shutterstock)

The Ludhiana police brought the accused of the triple murder on a production warrant for questioning.

Police said that the accused had dumped the robbed bike in Sutlej River. On Tuesday, the police took the accused to Phillaur for recovery of gold, cash, rifle, which he had robbed from the house of the ASI.

The accused has hid the robbed items at different places, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police-west Mandeep Singh said that a police team has taken the accused to Phillaur area for the recovery.

The Phillaur police had arrested Mithun in a murder bid and theft case and during interrogation the police found that the accused had executed a triple murder in Ludhiana’s Noorpur village on May 21 and had fired a gunshot in Talwandi village on May 31.

The Phillaur police had claimed to solve the triple murder case with the arrest of a drug addict Prem Chand, alias Mithun, 25, a resident of Awankha village of Dinanagar tehsil in Gurdaspur district on Sunday.

