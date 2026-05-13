Action against drug network in Kashmir: Houses, land attached; shops demolished

In a continued drive against drug peddlers, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached houses and demolished structures worth crores across various districts of the Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

A demolition drive being carried out by Anantnag revenue department in coordination with Kulgam police against a drug peddler as part of the continued crackdown at Drinen Qazigund, in Anantnag on Tuesday. (PTI)

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While residential houses and land were attached in Srinagar, Kupwara and Shopian districts, shops and other structures raised by the drug smugglers were demolished in Baramulla and Kulgam districts. This is a part of 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan launched by the LG on April 11.

In Srinagar, police attached an immovable property of a peddler comprising a double-storeyed residential house along with land worth approximately ₹1.2 crore situated at Gasoo Hazratbal. “The property belongs to Maqsood Hussain Khan, of Banday Lane Hazratbal, presently living at Gasoo, Hazratbal. The attachment has been carried out by Nigeen police station under the provisions of Section 68(F)(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985 in connection with FIR under section 8/20, 21, 29 NDPS Act and an FIR number under sections 8/21 NDPS Act of Ganderbal police station,” a police spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said that during the course of investigation, the said property was identified as illegally acquired property linked to illicit drug trafficking activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said that during the course of investigation, the said property was identified as illegally acquired property linked to illicit drug trafficking activities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the Handwara area of Kupwar district, police attached a residential house belonging to Nazir Ahmad Peer, a resident of Nagranar Handwara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Handwara area of Kupwar district, police attached a residential house belonging to Nazir Ahmad Peer, a resident of Nagranar Handwara. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The attached property has been identified as having been renovated through proceeds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, marking a decisive step in targeting illegally acquired assets.The accused is involved in multiple FIRs in NDPS Act,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The attached property has been identified as having been renovated through proceeds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, marking a decisive step in targeting illegally acquired assets.The accused is involved in multiple FIRs in NDPS Act,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, in Shopian, the police have attached an immovable property valued at approximately ₹10 lakh belonging to Arshid Ahmad Dar , of Nadender Trenz Imamsahib. The property measuring 14 marlas was identified as having been allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, in Shopian, the police have attached an immovable property valued at approximately ₹10 lakh belonging to Arshid Ahmad Dar , of Nadender Trenz Imamsahib. The property measuring 14 marlas was identified as having been allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

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“The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of duly constituted police team, executive magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and maintaining transparency,” the spokesperson said.

Structure razed in Baramulla, Kulgam

Meanwhile, Baramulla police demolished an illegally constructed cowshed raised on state land by an alleged drug peddler namely Showkat Ahmad Bhat, of Yakhmanpora Pattan. “The accused is involved in FIR under sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act,” the spokesperson said.

In Kulgam, police in coordination with the revenue department, carried out a demolition drive at Drien Dawlatabad village.

“During the operation, two illegal shops, constructed over state land by notorious NDPS accused Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, were demolished in accordance with law. The accused is involved in four NDPS cases. He is also involved in five other local/stone pelting related cases,” the spokesperson said.

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