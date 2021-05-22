Active cases in J&K drop below 50,000

After the recovery of 4,466 patients on Friday, the number of active cases in J&K dropped below 50,000. On Friday, 43 people lost their lives to Covid in Jammu and Kashmir, taking May’s fatalities to 1,183 and overall death toll to 3,465.

The region also recorded 3,808 fresh infections in the past 24 hours pushing the overall cases to 2,63,905.

There are 49,893 active cases in J&K presently — 7,519 in Jammu and 6,884 in Srinagar districts.

The overall number of people who recovered reached 2,10,547, improving the recovery rate to 79.95%.

Of the 43 deaths in the UT, 27 were reported in Jammu division and 16 in Kashmir.

Officials said with 598 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 401 in Jammu district.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.07 lakh cases and 1,641 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has taken over as the one with the highest number of 919 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 722 deaths.