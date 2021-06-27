Active Covid cases go down to 1,804 in Haryana

Haryana reported 121 fresh Covid-19 cases and 227 recoveries on Saturday further reducing the number of active cases to 1,804.

According to a medical bulletin, 17 patients lost their lives to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 9,368.

The day’s positivity rate was 0.41%, recovery rate 98.55% and fatality rate 1.22%. Health authorities on Saturday took 29,982 samples to detect the infection.

Hisar again led the active case tally with 185 cases, followed by Sirsa (171), Panipat (164), Gurugram (142), Jind (134) and Bhiwani (128).

FIVE HIGH-RISK CONTACTS OF DELTA+ VARIANT CARRIER FOUND

An official spokesperson said that five high-risk primary contacts of the 25-year-old man who was found infected with the Delta plus variant of Covid were identified in the same household and their detailed epidemiological history was taken. This Delta plus variant was detected following whole genomic sequencing through specialised laboratories.

“None of the contacts became symptomatic during active phase of the case and were regularly tracked by the contact tracing team. They were not tested for Covid as none of them become symptomatic. Samples were later collected from four primary contacts as one of them was not available,” the spokesperson said.

“The Delta plus variant carrier worked as an IT expert in a government office in Delhi. He became symptomatic on April 30 and was declared Covid positive on May 6. He remained in home-isolation and recovered in 14 days,” the spokesperson said.