Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Active Covid cases go down to 1,804 in Haryana
chandigarh news

Active Covid cases go down to 1,804 in Haryana

Haryana reported 121 fresh Covid-19 cases and 227 recoveries on Saturday further reducing the number of active cases to 1,804
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Hisar again led the active case tally in Haryana with 185 cases, followed by Sirsa (171), Panipat (164), Gurugram (142), Jind (134) and Bhiwani (128). (HT Photo)

Haryana reported 121 fresh Covid-19 cases and 227 recoveries on Saturday further reducing the number of active cases to 1,804.

According to a medical bulletin, 17 patients lost their lives to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 9,368.

The day’s positivity rate was 0.41%, recovery rate 98.55% and fatality rate 1.22%. Health authorities on Saturday took 29,982 samples to detect the infection.

Hisar again led the active case tally with 185 cases, followed by Sirsa (171), Panipat (164), Gurugram (142), Jind (134) and Bhiwani (128).

FIVE HIGH-RISK CONTACTS OF DELTA+ VARIANT CARRIER FOUND

An official spokesperson said that five high-risk primary contacts of the 25-year-old man who was found infected with the Delta plus variant of Covid were identified in the same household and their detailed epidemiological history was taken. This Delta plus variant was detected following whole genomic sequencing through specialised laboratories.

“None of the contacts became symptomatic during active phase of the case and were regularly tracked by the contact tracing team. They were not tested for Covid as none of them become symptomatic. Samples were later collected from four primary contacts as one of them was not available,” the spokesperson said.

“The Delta plus variant carrier worked as an IT expert in a government office in Delhi. He became symptomatic on April 30 and was declared Covid positive on May 6. He remained in home-isolation and recovered in 14 days,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP