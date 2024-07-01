Activists call for improving infra at civil hospital

Activists from the city submitted a memorandum to the district administration highlighting the acute shortage of resources at the civil hospital here on Monday. Activists on Monday with a copy of the memorandum before submitting to the district administration, highlighting the shortage of resources at civil hospital in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“The hospital doesn’t have the staff strength required to match the patient load it receives, which makes the public go through difficulties whenever they have any health problem,” said Sushil Kapur, a Congress leader and activist.

Kapur pointed to the incidents that have surfaced in recent times from the hospital’s emergency ward.

“There is hardly one doctor available in the emergency and there aren’t enough beds, due to which patients are forced to share beds,” he said.

He also noted that the doctor at the ward was swamped in making medical legal reports (MLRs) and didn’t get the time to attend to patients.

“There should at least be two doctors in the ward at all times, so that one of them can prepare MLRs while the other can attend to the patients,” he said.

He added that their demand letter asking for increasing the resources was received by additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen and was assured that the same will be sent to higher officials and the minister concerned.

Kapur said if their demands were not met, they would hold protest at the hospital in the coming days.