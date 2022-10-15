Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Adampur bypoll: INLD, AAP candidates seek cancellation of Bhavya Bishnoi’s nomination

Adampur bypoll: INLD, AAP candidates seek cancellation of Bhavya Bishnoi’s nomination

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 07:18 PM IST

The complainants, including INLD and AAP candidates for the Admpur bypoll, alleged that Bhavya hid the details of three out of four cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate against him

Adampur bypoll: INLD, AAP candidates seek cancellation of Bhavya Bishnoi’s nomination (PTI)
Adampur bypoll: INLD, AAP candidates seek cancellation of Bhavya Bishnoi’s nomination (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The candidates of the INLD and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) along with three others submitted separate complaints to the state chief election commissioner and returning officer for the Adampur bypoll, seeking cancellation of the nomination of Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP’s nominee from the assembly seat.

The complainants alleged that Bhavya hid the details of three out of four cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate against him.

AAP’s Satinder Singh and INLD nominee Kurda Ram alleged that Bhavya has mentioned in his election affidavit that he is facing one case for violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, but he is facing four such cases.

“The election commission should cancel his nomination for concealing the facts and information,” the complainants said in their complaints.

Returning officer (RO) for Adampur bypoll SC Sharma said BJP candidate Bhavya has mentioned that he is facing four cases and he did not hide any fact.

“His nomination has been approved during scrutiny of documents,” Sharma added. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out