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Adapt to rapid global changes, Punjab governor exhorts higher education institutions

The Punjab governor was addressing the national conference on “Higher Education Policy: Navigating Global Challenges and National Priorities” at Khalsa University, Amritsar

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday called upon institutions of higher education to adapt to rapid global transformations, driven by technological advancements, shifting economic patterns and emerging societal challenges.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria being felicitated at Khalsa University, Amritsar, on Friday. (HT)

While adopting new changes, the institutions must also remain anchored to the inherent value system, said Kataria while addressing the national conference on “Higher Education Policy: Navigating Global Challenges and National Priorities” at Khalsa University, Amritsar (KUA).

The governor emphasised the importance of aligning global developments with national priorities. He also underlined that higher education must play a pivotal role in fostering inclusive growth, social equity and employment generation.

“The growing role of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and online learning platforms in expanding access to education must be acknowledged. And alongside concerns regarding equity and digital divide, particularly in rural areas must also be addressed,” he stressed.

Kataria lauded the university for organising the event, where deliberations were held on the state of higher education, the significance of multidisciplinary and flexible learning as envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020 while maintaining academic rigour and coherence.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Adapt to rapid global changes, Punjab governor exhorts higher education institutions
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Adapt to rapid global changes, Punjab governor exhorts higher education institutions
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