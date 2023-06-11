Gurugram judge’s wallet stolen while shopping in Panchkula

The wallet of an additional district and sessions judge from Gurugram was stolen at a market in Sector 9.

In his complaint, Amit Kumar Sharma, 53, told the police that he, along with his wife and friends, visited the local market of Sector 9 to buy some food.

While he was standing at the shop next to Chilly Chaat, three women stole his wallet from his bag after opening its zip. The wallet contained ₹10,000 in cash, along with important documents.

The theft was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station. Police have launched an investigation to arrest the accused.

