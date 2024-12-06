Address protesting farmers’ demands urgently: Aman Arora

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Friday appealed to the central government to urgently address the demands of farmers protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders and warned it against actions that could escalate tensions. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Friday appealed to the central government to urgently address the demands of farmers protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders and warned it against actions that could escalate tensions. (HT File)

Arora, while expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, criticised the Haryana government for imposing prohibitory orders and lobbing teargas shells at farmers who were peacefully marching towards Delhi. “Such actions are unjustified and only add fuel to the fire,” he added. Calling out the central government and the BJP for their attitude towards farmers, Arora said, “Farmers are the backbone of this nation. Treating them like second-class citizens is not acceptable. The Centre must sit with the farmers and resolve their legitimate demands instead of treating them with apathy.”