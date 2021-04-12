Adesh Partap Kairon aides holding meets in Khemkaran despite Virsa Singh Valtoha declared SAD candidate

Former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s supporters continue to hold meetings in the Khemkaran constituency even as party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had announced the candidature of ex-legislator Virsa Singh Valtoha from the seat last month.

Kairon’s close aide Gurmukh Singh Ghulla, who has been holding meetings in villages, claims that the SAD leader’s wife and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s daughter Parneet Kaur Kairon will contest on party ticket from the segment which is the home turf of Valtoha.

On Saturday and Sunday, Ghulla visited the constituency’s Valtoha, Bhaini Massa Singh and Rasulpur villages. “Adesh Partap Singh Kairon will resume holding public meetings in the constituency in the days to come. Whatever Kairon has said is his final decision. Come what may, Parneet Kaur will fight the election on party symbol from the seat,” Ghulla told HT over phone.

Last month, Kairon, a former MLA from the Patti constituency, held public meetings in Khemkaran villages for two days, saying one of his family members will contest from the segment. But at a party rally at Amarkot village on March 15, Sukhbir snubbed Kairon by announcing Valtoha as party candidate from seat for the 2022 assembly elections.

Without naming Kairon, Sukhbir said Akali leaders should stay away from “factionalism” and work for strengthening the party.

Valtoha, who has been contesting on party ticket from the constituency since 2007, said the Kairon family was trying to benefit the Congress.

“The Kairons have no right to stake claim for the ticket. They should focus on the Patti segment which they have abandoned for the last 4 years. The SAD workers in Patti are feeling dejected,” he said.

“The Akali Dal decided to field me from Khemkaran after consultations with party patron Parkash Singh Badal. I will win the seat with a huge margin and the Kairon family’s plan to support the Congress will be exposed,” he added.