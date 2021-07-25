Aditya Birla Group invests 1,500 crore in Punjab

Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed the Aditya Birla Group for making an investment of around ₹1,000 crore in its recent foray into the paints segment and another ₹500 crore in setting up a cement unit at Rajpura.

Speaking on the occasion after handing over land allotment letter for 61 acres at a cost of R 147 crore in the recently developed Hi-Tech Valley, Ludhiana, the CM said this investment would further act as a catalyst to boost industrial activity in the region.

The CM also mentioned that Punjab offers a congenial climate to the prospective entrepreneurs and industrialists due to peaceful labour coupled with robust infrastructure in terms of excellent road, rail and air connectivity.

He said that Punjab has been ranked 2nd in the ease of logistics in the country and would be soon connected to both the eastern and western freight corridors.

Amarinder said that Punjab, due to its pro-investor industrial policy and lucrative incentives, has now emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country as “Invest Punjab” being one stop shop has seamlessly facilitated in garnering massive investments worth ₹91,000 crores in over 2,900 project proposals received during last four years.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who joined the meeting virtually from Mumbai, affirmed faith in Punjab’s industrial eco-system, forward looking industrial policies and a non-intrusive government interface. He lauded the speed at which Punjab government moved to attract this investment to the state and also appreciated the facilitation provided by the state at every step.

Birla apprised the CM that the upcoming paint manufacturing unit is likely to generate a direct employment of over 600 persons and around 1,500 indirect job potential through its operations.

The manufacturing unit will also give a fillip to the value-chain of allied sectors such as packaging industry, tin and plastic can manufacturing, mobility etc in the region.