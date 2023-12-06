Admn rejig: Punjab govt transfers eight IAS, 11 PCS officers

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred eight Indian Administrative Service and 11 Punjab Civil Service officers with immediate effect.

Nirmal Ouesppachan is the new ADC (general), Mansa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chander Gaind has been posted as secretary, water resources, and secretary, Punjab water regulation and development authority. He will continue to hold the charge of commissioner for persons with disabilities.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Aditya Uppal has been posted as commissioner, Jalandhar municipal corporation. Sandeep Rishi will take over as Ludhiana MC commissioner and chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority. Sagar Setia has been posted as the additional deputy commissioner (rural development), SBS Nagar, and Rahul is the new Bathinda MC commissioner. Ravinder Singh has been posted as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala.

Akash Bansal has been posted as ADC (general), Sangrur in place of Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, who is now ADC (rural development), Ludhiana.

Nirmal Ouesppachan is the new ADC (general), Mansa. Jagnoor Singh Grewal, deputy principal secretary to CM, has been given the additional charge of additional managing director, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}