Admn steps up efforts to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases in Punjab’s flood-hit Mansa

The Mansa district health department has chalked out a plan to provide medical aid to about 30,000 residents of two flood-affected subdivisions to prevent the spread of vector-borne disease. The flood waters are yet to recede as Ghaggar continues to flow above the danger mark. The flood waters are yet to recede as Ghaggar continues to flow above the danger mark. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Mansa chief medical officer (CMO) Ashwani Kumar said on Friday that the health teams have been deployed in 20 villages of Sardulgarh and Budhlada subdivisions.

“The situation in the Sardulgarh area is more worrisome. The effect of the floods might start surfacing next week as water stagnation would make the environment conducive to the outbreak of vector-borne diseases. We are gearing up to handle the forthcoming challenge. Five teams, comprising medical and paramedic staff, are on 24x7 duty in the affected villages and parts of Sardulgarh town. We have set up around 20 relief camps where people are being examined and given medical support. Safe drinking water is crucial to ensure public health and people are being provided only packaged water. So far, people in the marooned areas are not complaining of any serious public health issues,” the CMO said.

The CMO said the authorities have prepared an emergency plan to shift the civil hospital from Sardulgarh to Sardulewala village in case the further flooding in the town.

“We have identified two private colleges to set up a temporary hospital facility if floodwater inundates the Sardulgarh civil hospital. The college administrations have extended full support for our emergency plan,” the CMO added.

455 people evacuated

The officials said the flood situation in Budhlada is under control while many areas, including Sardulgarh in the vicinity of Ghaggar, continue to be in danger as the river was flowing 4 feet above the danger mark.

Mansa deputy commissioner Rishipal Singh said the water level in the last 24 hours was recorded at 25.6 feet, four feet above the danger line.

“But the situation is under control and 455 people have been rescued from inundated places. No major breach in the embankment was recorded in the last 24 hours. Officials are working in close coordination with the volunteers and social organisations to provide relief to the villagers,” the DC said.

Sardulgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amarinder Singh Malhi said the veterinary experts have started reaching out to the villagers from Friday.

“So far, we have not received reports of the loss of any life or livestock. Several houses in Phoos Mandi and Sadhuwala villages are inundated while in other places, flooded water has not entered more residential pockets,” Malhi said.

Mansa chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended support to the district health department to treat patients from the flood-hit areas.

IMA district president Janak Raj Singla said 13 private hospitals have volunteered to reserve beds for the patients.