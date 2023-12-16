Admn to tag students of private schools on govt land to nearby institutes in Kashmir

The administration has said that it will “tag” the students of private schools that are operating on government land to nearby institutes. The registrations of these schools were not renewed as the administration had directed them to stop operating on government land.

However, the Private Schools Association of Kashmir on Saturday threatened to file contempt petition against the education department (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Private Schools Association of Kashmir on Saturday threatened to file contempt petition against the education department, as the association had moved court when the administration had directed them to cease operation, and the court had directed all parties concerned to maintain status quo.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The association said that this move would impact 450 private schools, that have a total of 2 lakh students enroled.

The school education department of Kashmir has faced criticism from various quarters for allegedly rejecting the exam forms of students from private schools established on state land. Political leaders from the Valley had said that the department was “playing with the students’ future”. The education department had, however, maintained that all the students would be allowed to appear for the examinations and that no forms were being rejected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is also clarified that there are certain modalities, as per the established law, which are to be adhered to by the school authorities before seeking registration/ extension of registration and one such modality requires the school authorities to furnish a certificate regarding land title or lease deed upon which the school is established. The 2022-provision provides for de-recognising and taking over the management of schools which fail to produce the requisite land title certificate,” a statement by the education department said.

It added that various school authorities filed different writ petitions before the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The court in these matters has passed different directions, including order to maintain the status quo. It is also notable to mention here that the issue regarding registration of students was also raised by certain schools in 2022 and in order to protect and save interest and academic career of students, school education department filed a civil miscellaneous petition before the HC praying for tagging of students to the nearest school... The HC was pleased enough to allow tagging of students to the nearest schools,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Private Schools Association of Kashmir president Ghulam Nabi War said that they will approach the high court again against the government for contempt. “Tagging is a sinister design to bulldoze private schools,” he said.

“The HC has given clear instructions that the registration of renewals of schools be issued, but the court orders have not been implemented. Instead, there is a conspiracy to tag schools. If we don’t approach the high court and the government goes ahead with tagging, it will affect over 2 lakh students and 450 schools,” he said.