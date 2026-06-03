Advocates protest permit rules for sealed roads in Shimla; police register case

Long traffic snarls were reported in the city following a protest by the advocates against recent restrictions barring them from using sealed and restricted roads without a permit.

Police said in a statement issued here that a case has been registered against some individuals under relevant sections of the BNS for obstructing public thoroughfares, disobeying lawful orders and causing public nuisance. (File)

The protest coincided with the ongoing peak tourist season thus further aggravating congestion. Queues of vehicles were seen in the congestion that lasted for around 2-3 hours.

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The advocates protested against the state government’s decision to prohibit the entry of vehicles on sealed roads within the town without a proper permit, and the hike in the permit fee. The situation aggravated after an argument broke between sub-divisional magistrate Oshin Sharma had advocates.

It is pertinent to note that the movement of vehicles without a valid permit is strictly prohibited on Shimla’s sealed roads. Only vehicles possessing the necessary permits are authorised to access and traverse these designated roads. Until now, HC advocates had been commuting without a permit, however, obtaining a permit has now been made mandatory for them as well, causing outrage among the legal fraternity.

Upset over being barred from using the sealed road without a valid permit, the lawyers stopped several vehicles on the road and checked whether they possessed the requisite permits. Whenever a vehicle was found plying without a valid permit, the lawyers insisted that the police issue a challan.

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{{^usCountry}} Shimla police in a statement said that traffic movement on the road near the secretariat, Chhota Shimla, was disrupted due to a sit-in protest being staged by advocates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shimla police in a statement said that traffic movement on the road near the secretariat, Chhota Shimla, was disrupted due to a sit-in protest being staged by advocates. {{/usCountry}}

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The police diverted vehicles via an alternative route.

Later, the lawyers staged a protest outside the state secretariat for over two hours, disrupting traffic movement on the Circular Road. The protest was called off only after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met the lawyers and assured them that a mechanism would be worked out to facilitate their use of the sealed road.

Police said in a statement issued here that a case has been registered against some individuals under relevant sections of the BNS for obstructing public thoroughfares, disobeying lawful orders and causing public nuisance.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that despite the availability of designated protest sites, the demonstrators gathered and protested within a restricted zone. This action disrupted traffic flow in the Secretariat and surrounding areas, causing distress to ordinary citizens.