African swine fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs

Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday said the state government will provide due compensation for the culling of pigs following the detection of African swine fever in the animals.

The compensation will be given according to the policy of the Centre.

African swine fever was detected in samples which were sent from Patiala district for testing.

The fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic pigs.

"African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed at two places in Patiala and as per the guidelines of the Government of India, it is necessary to cull pigs within the radius of one kilometre from the epicenter of the disease, otherwise, this disease can be fatal,” said Bhullar.

The mortality rate of this disease can be as high as 100 per cent and once a pig is affected, it dies within a few days, he said. The minister said the compensation will be given only for the culling done by the department.

He urged pig farmers to cooperate with the department so that the spread of the disease can be contained.

Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added. The minister said the ASF is non-zoonotic disease and does not infect human or other livestock species.

