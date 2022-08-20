Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / African swine fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs

African swine fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:37 PM IST

The African Swine Fever (ASF), which was first detected in Assam in February 2020, affects both domestic and wild pigs. While swine flu can spread from animals to humans, ASF cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

The African swine fever (ASF) outbreak was confirmed in a piggery farm in Manipur’s Kamjong district. (Representational Image)
The African swine fever (ASF) outbreak was confirmed in a piggery farm in Manipur’s Kamjong district. (Representational Image)
PTI |

Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday said the state government will provide due compensation for the culling of pigs following the detection of African swine fever in the animals.

The compensation will be given according to the policy of the Centre.

African swine fever was detected in samples which were sent from Patiala district for testing.

The fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic pigs.

"African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed at two places in Patiala and as per the guidelines of the Government of India, it is necessary to cull pigs within the radius of one kilometre from the epicenter of the disease, otherwise, this disease can be fatal,” said Bhullar.

The mortality rate of this disease can be as high as 100 per cent and once a pig is affected, it dies within a few days, he said. The minister said the compensation will be given only for the culling done by the department.

He urged pig farmers to cooperate with the department so that the spread of the disease can be contained.

Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added. The minister said the ASF is non-zoonotic disease and does not infect human or other livestock species.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swine fever
swine fever
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Ludhiana district health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Health dept collects 6 milk samples to check adulteration

    The district health department collected six samples of milk from dairy units/shops in Sidhwan Bet area and Jagraon on Saturday. A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors. District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration.

  • On Saturday, PMC reported 145 more cases of Covid. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. No deaths were reported in the district on Saturday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Covid testing in Pune city limits reported a decline

    The samples collected for Covid testing within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits since the start of August is 24,162, which is less as compared to previous months. The figure in July was 12,848. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. The Centre in August has directed state governments to increase testing for Covid and monitor cases.

  • PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments (HT FILE PHOTO)

    PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments in country

    Pune Cantonment Board and Khadki Cantonment Board did not find their place in the list despite being financially starved for the past five years. Both Pune and Khadki cantonment boards are facing severe fund shortage which has affected the administrative working of the twin board administrations. Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune.

  • Issuing a strict warning, Ludhiana DEO’s order stated that in case schools won’t follow the directions of the education department, she would inform the board about such schools and would further seek disaffiliation. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools

    Coming down heavily on private schools for not uploading their school data regularly on the e-Punjab web portal, district education officer Jaswinder Kaur directed them to upload the required information by August 23 to avoid any stringent action, including disaffiliation. The DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.

  • In Himachal, women cops account for 13.7% of the 18,500 strong police force. (HT File)

    Aiming to empower women cops, Himachal govt planning to establish crèches at police stations

    With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up creche facilities at police stations and battalions. The strength of the women cops now stands at 15 HPPS officers, eight HPS officers, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant inspectors 100 constables and 2,136 constables. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his budget speech announced that recruitment of women would be increased to 25%.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out