After 2-yr lull, passenger movement between India, Pak via ICP up
After two years of pandemic lull, the integrated check-post (ICP) at the Attari border in Amritsar, there has been an increase in passenger traffic between India and Pakistan.
According to officials of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which manages the ICP’s affairs, nearly 100 passengers have been crossing the border from both sides on a daily basis for the past few days after India did away with the requirement of a special permission from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in mid-March.
“The movement of passengers has increased in the past three to four days,” said a senior official who didn’t wish to be named.
He said, “On Saturday, 58 passengers arrived from Pakistan, while 47 departed from the ICP. Similarly, the number of arrival and departures was 47 and 44, respectively, on Friday. On Thursday, 81 persons arrived from Pakistan, while 64 crossed over to the neighbouring country.”
He further said, “When the special permission from the MHA was required, only 20 to 30 persons would travel between both countries every day. The special permission was made mandatory in March 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions were imposed. In the last two years, mostly those who were stranded due to the pandemic or some emergency, crossed over from India to Pakistan and vice versa.”
Sources said around 1,400 and 1,000 passengers travelled between both countries via the border in January and February, respectively, after getting the special permission.
On March 16, 2020, the union government shut the border for passengers to prevent the spread of virus. Soon, the government of Pakistan also followed suit. Only those stuck in both countries were allowed to travel via the land border with a special permission from the MHA, and compliance with the guidelines of Covid-19.
The families across the border suffered the most during these times. However, jathas were allowed to cross the border after getting the special permission.
ICP’s manager Sukhdev Singh said, “The traffic of passengers travelling from India to Pakistan and vice versa is likely to increase more in the coming days as the Indian government has eased the Covid-induced restrictions.”
Mumbai police to seize vehicles which ply on wrong side of road
The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon start seizing the vehicles of motorists caught for wrong side driving. Till March 31, around 2,649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side. After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.
