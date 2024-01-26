After 40 meds fail quality test, HP govt sends notices to 25 firms

A day after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) pointed out “grave lapses” in pharmaceutical quality control, the Himachal government has issued notices to 25 erring firms. The firms in question are located in in Kala Amb, Paonta Sahib, Baddi-Barotiwala and Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra (iStock)

CDSCO had collected samples of 1,008 medicines from across the country. A total of 78 medicine samples fell short, with 40 of them being manufactured in different pharmaceutical units in Himachal.

“Licenses of companies that repeatedly fail samples will be cancelled,” said state health minister Dhaniram Shandil, adding that failure of repeated samples is putting a question mark of on the drugs being manufactured in Himachal. “Government is also exploring legal options,” he said.

“Himachal is known for its pharma industry, which is also among the main sources of income for the state. The government has not been able to appoint a drug controller for a month in Asia’s largest pharma hub,” alleged leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The firms in question are located in in Kala Amb, Paonta Sahib, Baddi-Barotiwala and Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra. The list points at three firms as repeat offenders.

Deputy drug controller Manish Kapoor said notices will be issued to the pharmaceutical industries responsible for failed samples. Additionally, stock recall orders have been dispatched to the industries concerned.

Himachal police have proposed to set up field units in the pharmaceutical industries in Baddi, Barotiwala in Solan, and Kala Amb in Sirmaur, which have high concentration of pharmaceutical industries. There are a total of 652 pharmaceutical units in Himachal.

Almost all the leading pharma giants have set up their units in Himachal or are in the process of doing so. An ultra-modern laboratory, assisted by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is also proposed to be set up at Baddi. Himachal Pradesh contributes 35% of pharma demand in India.