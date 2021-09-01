After backlash, father of Karnal SHO says they are farmers first

Following protests and a call for social boycott of families of Sikh police officials involved in the Karnal lathicharge, family members of Karnal SHO Harjinder Khaira have said that he was just following the orders of his superiors.

In an interaction with mediapersons, Harjinder’s father Buta Singh and uncle Major Singh said they are with the farmers and actively participate in the farmers’ agitation. Buta Singh also shared photos in which he and his other son are sitting with the protesting farmers at Singhu border.

Buta Singh, who is associated with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), said he will continue to support the farmer’s agitation. “As the INLD has demanded an investigation into the lathi-charge episode from Karnal SP, I have decided to leave my post as INLD’s Kurukshetra district president until the investigation is over,” he added.

“There is conspiracy to target Harjinder as some people had recorded his video when he was trying to disperse the farmers. Harjinder is an inspector when he is on duty and a farmer when home. We have earned everything from agriculture,” said Major Singh.

Some members of Sikh community had held a protest outside the residence of Harjinder, accusing him of beating up Sikh farmers during the lathi-charge.