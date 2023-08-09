After brawl at SD College authorities make i-cards mandatory

Administration of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32, has made i-cards mandatory for entry into the campus following a spat between two parties on Tuesday.

This happened after the Student Organisation of India (SOI) and the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU) accused each other of bringing outsiders to the campus owing to the upcoming elections. The first spat took place inside the campus around 1.00 pm. In a viral video, students can be seen holding brooms and even throwing flower pots inside the campus.

The second brawl took place outside the campus. According to party leaders, the flare up happened over both parties accusing each other of bringing outsiders to the college to work for the upcoming student council elections. A student of the college sustained injuries on his head and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32), Sector 32, for treatment and was later discharged.

After the authorities called the police, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 34 held a meeting with both parties asking them to behave during the election season.

No FIR has been registered as yet. Police officials have said they would intensify patrolling to keep a check on things.

Declare PU elections as soon as possible to avoid such incidents: Principal

Taking strict note of the incident, college principal Ajay Sharma urged the UT administration and Panjab University (PU) authorities to declare the PU Campus Student Council elections as soon as possible.

“Till the elections are not conducted many such incidents will take place. This year’s session started on time unlike previous years and we shouldn’t wait till mid-September to declare the elections,” he said.

Sharma said they will deploy extra security staff from Wednesday onwards and will ask police to intensify their patrolling around the campus.

He added that since the academic session has already started in the college, i-cards have been issued to all students and from Wednesday students will have to carry their i-card with them to enter the campus so outsiders can be prevented from entering and such incidents could be avoided.

