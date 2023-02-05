Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After ‘close shave’ for Gharaunda DSP, 5 held for illegal mining in Karnal

After ‘close shave’ for Gharaunda DSP, 5 held for illegal mining in Karnal

Updated on Feb 05, 2023 12:05 AM IST

As per the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Jawal Khan and Gilja Hasan, residents of Balhera village, Tanveer, a resident of Garhi Bharal, Rinku, a resident of Barna village in Panipat and Vinod Kumar, a resident of Devipur village in Karnal district

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A day after the Gharaunda DSP, Manoj Kumar, alleged that he had a narrow escape when the vehicle associated with the illegal mining allegedly tried to run him over, the Karnal police have arrested five people for their involvement in the illegal mining in Garhi Bharal village of the district.

As per the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Jawal Khan and Gilja Hasan, residents of Balhera village, Tanveer, a resident of Garhi Bharal, Rinku, a resident of Barna village in Panipat and Vinod Kumar, a resident of Devipur village in Karnal district. The police officials associated with the investigation said that they have also impounded two dumpers, one loader, and two bikes and the mining officer has issued a notice proposing a fine of 42.10 lakh on the accused.

The police officials said that the investigation is going on and strict action will be taken against the accused. “The police have already registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Mines and Mineral Act,” officials said.

