After cloud relief, expect searing heat again in Chandigarh

The cloudy skies and winds, combined with a slight drop in the maximum temperature, led to a relatively pleasant weather on Saturday. Amid the cloud cover, the maximum temperature dipped from 40.2°C on Friday to 39.8°C on Saturday, still one degree above normal. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

However, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is likely to return to forties on Sunday as the sky clears up, rising further through the upcoming week.

As per IMD officials, the cloudy weather was expected due to local conditions.

The minimum temperature also rose from 26.9°C on Friday to 27.3°C on Saturday, 0.9 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will climb to anywhere between 41°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C. With no Western Disturbances (WD) on the cards, rain will remain unlikely for now.