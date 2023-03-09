After Covid lull, traffic violations see uptick on Holi

After relatively lower traffic violations on Holi over the past two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival this year once again saw hooliganism becoming the order of the day.

Mohali police challaning a helmetless rider on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The traffic police issued as many as 1,219 challans for various violations, including speeding, helmetless riding and triple riding, a 318% jump from 270 challans on Holi in 2022. In 2021, the number of challans was 877.

As part of the special drive to check hooliganism on Holi, police also impounded 146 vehicles, up from 23 last year.

The traffic police had set up 10 nakas to curb rash and drunk driving, while around 300 police officials also remained on their toes around the city under the supervision of senior officials.

At 364, the most number of challans were issued for jumping red-light, followed by 332 each for helmetless riding and triple-riding. Then, 265 revellers were challaned for speeding, 60 for drunk driving and 46 for stopping on Zebra crossing. The remaining 52 challans were served for miscellaneous violations.

One person was arrested for drinking in public and two people were booked for drunk driving. Of the total 146 vehicles impounded, 29 were seized for drunk driving. Meanwhile, as part of preventive action, police also detained 21 people.

12 licences suspended for six months for drunk driving

The drunk driving challans were dispatched to court for further disposal. A total of 12 violators appeared before the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Thursday, and all were convicted and fined ₹10,000 each. Their driving licences have also been suspended for six months.

368 challaned in Mohali, 179 in Panchkula

Mohali also witnessed a spike in traffic violations on Holi, with police issuing 368 challans, compared to 64 last year. Besides, the police also impounded 124 vehicles, a major jump from 15 in 2022.

Among the total 368 challans, as many 87 were issued to motorcyclists for not wearing helmet, while 86 were issued for triple-riding.

Jagjit Singh Jallah, superintendent of police (SP, traffic), Mohali, said police had laid special nakas in Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations.

Similarly, Panchkula police also challaned 179 traffic violators during the festival and impounded 23 two-wheelers. At 73, most challans were for helmetless riding, 25 for driving without licence and 12 for triple-riding.

A police spokesperson said 27 police nakas were set up around Panchkula on Holi and 250 police personnel were deployed.