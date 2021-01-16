After farmers’ protest, vaccination centre shifted in Haryana’s Kaithal

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) held a protest at a designated Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kaithal, Haryana, and did not allow doctors to vaccinate healthcare workers on Saturday. However, the drive went on smoothly after the vaccination process was shifted to a new location.

Farmers reached one of the two vaccination centres in Kaithal, set up at a school, and demanded that the Covid-19 vaccine is first given to BJP leaders and top level officials.

"We are not against this vaccination but they should give this vaccine to top officials,” said Hoshiar Singh Gill, BKU (Charuni) district president.

Gill said that they also came to know that the local BJP MLA, Leela Ram Gurjar, was to inaugurate the vaccination drive, and this agitated the farmers as the MLA had raised questions over the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws.

When contacted, Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to civil hospital in Kaithal.

He added that the situation was under control and the vaccination drive was now going on smoothly.

Kaithal health department officials said two vaccination centres had been set up in Kaithal and 100 people at each centre will be vaccinated on the inaugural day of the drive.