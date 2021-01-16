IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After farmers’ protest, vaccination centre shifted in Haryana’s Kaithal
chandigarh news

After farmers’ protest, vaccination centre shifted in Haryana’s Kaithal

Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to the civil hospital.
By Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:38 PM IST
The vaccination drive resumed at Kaithal in Haryana after one of the sites was shifted following interruptions caused by protesting farmers.(Agency)

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) held a protest at a designated Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kaithal, Haryana, and did not allow doctors to vaccinate healthcare workers on Saturday. However, the drive went on smoothly after the vaccination process was shifted to a new location.

Farmers reached one of the two vaccination centres in Kaithal, set up at a school, and demanded that the Covid-19 vaccine is first given to BJP leaders and top level officials.

"We are not against this vaccination but they should give this vaccine to top officials,” said Hoshiar Singh Gill, BKU (Charuni) district president.

Gill said that they also came to know that the local BJP MLA, Leela Ram Gurjar, was to inaugurate the vaccination drive, and this agitated the farmers as the MLA had raised questions over the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws.

When contacted, Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to civil hospital in Kaithal.

He added that the situation was under control and the vaccination drive was now going on smoothly.

Kaithal health department officials said two vaccination centres had been set up in Kaithal and 100 people at each centre will be vaccinated on the inaugural day of the drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india covid 19 vaccine haryana news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.