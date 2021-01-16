After farmers’ protest, vaccination centre shifted in Haryana’s Kaithal
- Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to the civil hospital.
Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) held a protest at a designated Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kaithal, Haryana, and did not allow doctors to vaccinate healthcare workers on Saturday. However, the drive went on smoothly after the vaccination process was shifted to a new location.
Farmers reached one of the two vaccination centres in Kaithal, set up at a school, and demanded that the Covid-19 vaccine is first given to BJP leaders and top level officials.
"We are not against this vaccination but they should give this vaccine to top officials,” said Hoshiar Singh Gill, BKU (Charuni) district president.
Gill said that they also came to know that the local BJP MLA, Leela Ram Gurjar, was to inaugurate the vaccination drive, and this agitated the farmers as the MLA had raised questions over the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws.
When contacted, Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to civil hospital in Kaithal.
He added that the situation was under control and the vaccination drive was now going on smoothly.
Kaithal health department officials said two vaccination centres had been set up in Kaithal and 100 people at each centre will be vaccinated on the inaugural day of the drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Bhawan versus Haryana govt:Opposition expresses shock over govt opposing governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab enter quarters with fourth straight win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After farmers’ protest, vaccination centre shifted in Haryana’s Kaithal
- Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to the civil hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat patient as whole rather than just disease: AIIMS director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn comes to the rescue of MC, releases ₹130 crore for development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurant sales in Chandigarh suffer due to avian flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹7-lakh relief for 9-year-old Chandigarh girl left in vegetative state after vicious attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab sports minister likely to head Chandigarh Olympic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports first suspected cases of bird flu, sends samples to Bhopal lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State-of-the-art co-working space coming up at Chandigarh IT Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prices of mutton, fish rise as people turn away from chicken in Chandigarh and around
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate polls: HC fines Panjab University ₹50,000 for delay in response to ex-senators’ plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate elections: Vice-President’s office asks Panjab University for further course of action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza: 13 samples from Chandigarh test negative, 14 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox