After MC, LIT objects to structural changes in shop-cum-flats in Ludhiana

Four days after the municipal corporation (MC) carried out a sudden inspection and stopped structural changes being carried out in nearly eight shop-cum-flats in BRS Nagar, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has written to the civic body to stop the work in the market, fearing collapse of the buildings.

The letter, issued by the executive engineer via memo number 137 on January 12 (the copy of which is with HT), states that during an inspection by the LIT team in the shop-cum-flats (SCFs) in Block-F of BRS Nagar found that a common basement was being constructed by breaking the inner wall of the basement and the roof of the basement is also being increased.

The letter states that due to this, (the structural changes) there is a fear of the collapse of these buildings at any time, which may cause loss to life and property.

In the letter, the LIT officials have asked the municipal corporation to depute officials to stop the work, saying that it will not be responsible for any personal or financial loss caused by anyone due to the ongoing structural changes.

A spokesperson of the SCF, requesting anonymity, said that the work was being carried out in a legal manner, all safety measures were being followed and prior approval for the work was already sought.

As per the SCF merger scheme of the government, they had deposited ₹12 lakh. They said ₹12 lakh were separately deposited to build a structure over the SCFs and hence, there was no violation.

“The entire stretch from BRS Nagar Canal Road till Gurudwara Sahib (Orient) is completely illegal; commercial establishments were converted from residential houses without any approval, without paying any conversion charges to the MC. But MC officials are not taking any action against them,” said the spokesperson of the market association.

Master town planner Sanjay Kanwar said that as per the preliminary information, structural changes were being carried out in eight shop-cum-offices following which the civic body team conducted sudden inspection and found design changes in them. It was found that partition walls were being removed and there were structural changes being made in the basements.