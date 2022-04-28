After poll debacle, Punjab Congress to be revamped: Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday that the party would be revamped at state and district levels to infuse new life in it after the assembly poll debacle.

Addressing party workers on his maiden visit to Hoshiarpur district after taking over as the state chief, Warring said he would work towards strengthening the party with zero tolerance for indiscipline.

There were multiple reasons, including infighting, for the Congress’s defeat in the elections, he said, adding that the party would be rebuilt by taking along dedicated workers. Without naming anyone, he said that certain leaders considered themselves superior but no one was above the party.

Urging party leaders to have patience, he said that the public would not speak high about disloyal leaders who show their back to the party for their vested interests. “You have seen the case of Captain Amarinder Singh. He remained the chief minister for close to 10 years but people disparage him today as he compromised with ethics. It is better to keep ethics and remain loyal to your party,” he said.

He asked former minister Sunder Sham Arora, who lost the last election, to not lose heart and keep working for the welfare of the people. He also advised his party men against adopting ugly tactics to rise to powerful positions. “Let your work speak for you,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons, Warring said the decision on former PPCC president Sunil Jakhar was with the Congress Working Committee (CWC). “Jakhar is a tall leader and the CWC is the highest executive authority. Let us see what happens,” he said when asked about Jakhar’s faceoff with the party leadership.

The PPCC president said the AAP government had so far failed to implement any of its pre-poll guarantees and was busy making hollow promises. Commenting on the long power cuts in the state, he said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s old satire on elusive electricity has come true in his own regime.

“Electric wires have been rendered useless and people are actually using them to dry their clothes,” he said.

He also asked the Aam Aadmi Party to clear its stand on the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal issue.