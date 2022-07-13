After Punjab Police tip-off, 75-kg heroin seized at Gujarat’s Mundra Port
The Punjab Police in a joint operation with the ATS, Gujarat, and central agencies on Tuesday recovered 75 kg of heroin worth ₹350 crore from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat.
The contraband was recovered following specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of heroin from the UAE to Punjab, said director-general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, adding the consignment was kept concealed in a container of unstitched clothes using a cardboard pipe which was further camouflaged by an oversized plastic pipe.
The container, which was loaded from Jebel Ali port in the UAE, was booked by an importer from Malerkotla, Punjab.
As per preliminary investigations, the DGP said as the links of the container have been established with Punjab, this consignment seems to be routed to some other place via Punjab. “The Punjab part is being explored and investigated,” he added.
This recovery comes as a major success amid the ongoing war against drugs launched on the direction of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
The DGP said following the inputs, the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, had immediately sent police teams to Gujarat and deputed at the Mundra Port.
“In coordination with the central agency and the ATS, Gujarat, searches were made at the Mundra Port with the help of the customs,” he said, adding that after following due procedure and documentation, the container was opened up which led to the recovery of a big haul of 75 kg of heroin.
To ensure transparency and following the NDPS Act guidelines, the consignment was opened in the presence of customs officials and a magistrate.
Some suspected persons from Malerkotla and Ludhiana found to be linked with this import of consignment have been called for questioning by the district police concerned.
An FIR under Sections 8C, 21-C, 23-C, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered by the ATS, Gujarat.
-
Mohali forest department swings into action after leopard sighting in Sector 81
Panic gripped Sector 81 and neighbouring areas on Tuesday after a leopard was spotted in the forested area near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute Institutes. Swinging into action, the forest and wildlife departments installed cages and camera traps to catch the leopard. Divisional forest officer (DFO, wildlife) Kulraj Singh said no pugmarks have been found, but the department was taking no chances.
-
Spice of life | Life feels better with a dog by your side
When we lose a pet dog, the nostalgia stays on for a long while. The golden moments spent together with the canine keep surfacing repeatedly. As the wheels of time rolled by, ultimately, last Sunday, I called my vet friend to suggest a pup. I called up and took the address and location on WhatsApp. Then, I asked my better half to get ready for the errand.
-
Panchkula police arrests Ludhiana resident in shooting incident
Police on Tuesday said they arrested a Ludhiana resident for allegedly firing a gun at a man outside the Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 on July 3. The accused, a resident of Ludhiana, Mohit Jagota, was arrested from a hotel in Pehowa on July 11. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pistol used in the crime was illegal. The accused fled in his car after the incident.
-
More green belts, EV charging stations stand-outs in PU’s green campus policy
Development of more green belts and adoption of eco-friendly transportation policy for students, faculty and staff form the major highlights of Panjab University newly-framed green campus and sustainability policy (GC&SP), which was deliberated upon during the varsity senate's last meeting. Under the policy, PU plans to achieve zero waste generation and valorisation of the waste, besides installing a biogas plant in the varsity's south campus.
-
On-board Shatabdi, Punjab advocate general alleges attack; probe on
Punjab advocate general Anmol Ratan Sidhu was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons while he was travelling on the Shatabdi Express, near Panipat, on Monday. A Government Railway Police personnel said, “At around 6.25pm, two men hurled an object at the train, which broke one of the windowpanes. The AG reported the matter to security guards on the train, who recorded his statement.”
