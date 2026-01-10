After Rashid’s demand Centre writes to J&K govt over regulation of sand, gravel extraction: AIP

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Friday said that the Union ministry of mines has formally written to the Jammu and Kashmir government following Baramulla MP Er Rashid’s demand that sand and gravel extraction from local nallahs be regulated in a manner that safeguards the rights and livelihoods of local residents. Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

Quoting the ministry’s communication, Inam Un Nabi said the Centre has clarified that sand and gravel fall under the category of minor minerals as defined under Section 3(e) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The ministry has stated that under Section 15 of the Act, it is the state government that is empowered to frame rules for regulating quarry leases, mining leases and other mineral concessions related to minor minerals. “The ministry has explicitly asked the government of Jammu and Kashmir to examine the issue and take appropriate action strictly in accordance with the provisions of the MMDR Act, 1957 and the rules and guidelines notified thereunder.”

He said that the Centre has also sought an action taken report to be submitted to MP Er Rashid with intimation to the ministry. The AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said Er Rashid has consistently demanded that extraction of sand and gravel be prioritised for locals so that natural resources benefit the communities living along these nallahs, rather than contractors and outside interests. He said the Centre’s response reinforces the MP’s stand and places responsibility squarely on the J&K administration to ensure lawful, transparent and people-friendly mining practices.