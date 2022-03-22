After RS seats, AAP wants to rob state of its water share too: Badal
Lambi : Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its picks for the Rajya Sabha, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday accused the party of depriving Punjab of its right by nominating outsiders as the Upper House members.
The five-time CM went on to say that the AAP’s next move would be snatching the state’s legitimate water share.
The barrage of charges follows the AAP’s decision to nominate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Tilak Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University chancellor Ashok Mittal and Ludhiana-based businessman Sanjeev Arora for the Rajya Sabha.
“The party’s move has left me disappointed as it has robbed Punjabis of their right to have a representation in the Rajya Sabha. Why have people from Delhi been nominated when the votes of Punjab MLAs are going to matter? Their next move will be staking claim to the state water share. They will rule Punjab from Delhi,” he said.
“The SAD stopped the construction of the SYL canal and returned land to farmers. Now, let’s see what they do next,” he said.
The 94-year-old is on a thanksgiving tour in Lambi that he lost to first-timer AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Khudian by 11,396 votes.
Badal said that it’s not just the political connection but more than that when it comes to his constituency.
“People of Lambi are my family. Elections do not matter. As far as votes are concerned, the AAP got those by using social media as a tool to further its propaganda,” he said.
On the constitution of a new SIT to investigate the drug case against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Badal termed it a political stunt. All parties want to weaken the SAD because it’s the only party of Punjab. But we will not be suppressed,” he added.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics