After slums, AAP vows ridding P’kula of Jhuriwala dumping site

A day after promising to rid Panchkula of slums, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Panchkula candidate Prem Garg vowed to remove the contentious Jhuriwala dumping site as well. AAP’s Panchkula candidate Prem Garg interacting with Sector 20 residents. (Sant Arora/HT)

For two decades, residents of Sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, and villagers of adjoining Moginand and Madanpur have been complaining of stench from the dumping ground on the Barwala-Panchkula highway and raising concerns of groundwater contamination.

Garg, who also interacted with residents of Sector 20, said a daily output of 100 to 200 tonnes will be managed in other efficient ways to ensure gradual removal of the Jhuriwala dumping site, making Panchkula a zero-landfill city.

“Under the solid waste management plan, a modern waste disposal plant will be set up. This plant will convert wet waste into organic fertiliser, which will be supplied in the tricity and surrounding areas,” he said, adding, “Additionally, dry waste will be recycled, generating extra revenue for the municipal corporation.”

MP Nirahua adds star power to BJP campaign

Bhojpuri actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Lal Nirahua, meanwhile, on Saturday added star power to the saffron party candidate Gian Chand Gupta’s campaign.

Looking to cash in on Nirahua’s popularity with Purvanchal voters, his rally was held near Indira Colony, which has a significant chunk of the target demographic. He struck a chord with his “fans” as he addressed the attendees in Bhojpuri.

“With the blessings of Chhathi Maiya, Gian Chand Gupta should win by a huge margin and the BJP should return to power with full majority,” the actor-turned-politician said.

Highlight the sitting MLA’s contribution to the constituency and the people from Purvanchal in particular, Nirahua said, “Gupta has given a very big gift to the people of Purvanchal in the form of Chhath Ghat, for which we have to repay him by winning with a huge number of votes.”

Nirahua said he would celebrate the next Chhath Puja in Panchkula.

“This time people will vote in the name of the country, the state and Narendra Modi. This crowd has proved that the BJP government is going to be formed in the state,” he added.

Shakti Rani vows to end Kalka’s drug menace

With the race also heating up in Kalka, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma reiterated her commitment to make Kalka drug-free.

While holding public meetings across Kalka on Saturday, Sharma shared her vision, saying, “Drug addiction has to be eradicated from its roots and Kalka has to be made fear-free. Kalka has to be made number one and progress and development has to be done here.”

The saffron party’s pick also vowed to improve the facilities in education, sports and healthcare sector.

BJP misleading people, Congress’ Chaudhary

Rani, however, was at the receiving end of the “outsider” barbs from Congress opponent Pradeep Chaudhary.

“People of Kalka will show the outsiders the way out,” he said while campaigning in different villages across Kalka, adding, “Those who could not do anything in 10 years are now making false promises.”

The leader also said the BJP never took any stand against drug abuse, which has pushed the youth deeper into the menace. “Drug abuse is a very serious problem. We will take strict steps to prevent it because now a Congress government is being formed in the state,” he added,

Chaudhary accused the BJP of misleading the public, saying, “They do not care about the pain and suffering of the people of Kalka. They are just greedy for power. Because those who could not do anything in 10 years are now making false promises.”