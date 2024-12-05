{against heads of panchayat samitis, zila parishads} Haryana EC issues rules for no-confidence motion

The Haryana State Election Commission (SEC) has said that the secret voting process will be completed only with the use of ballot box if a no-confidence motion is brought against the chairman and vice-chairman of panchayat samitis and zila parishads in the state. Immediately after the completion of voting, the concerned authority will open the ballot box in the presence of the members and count the secret voting slips. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the SEC said that if any elected representative of a panchayat samiti or zila parishad submits a notice for a no-confidence motion, all elected members will be informed through registered post. The notice may also be delivered via WhatsApp to the member’s registered mobile number or in person.

The spokesperson said that this information will be displayed on the notice board of the concerned block development and panchayat officer, (BDPO), sub-divisional officer (civil) and deputy commissioner’s offices. The meeting will be convened within a minimum of 10 days after the issuance of the notice.

The spokesperson further informed that the concerned authority will announce the position against which the no-confidence motion has been brought and a designated secret voting slip will be issued to each member present. Before the voting, the returning officer and presiding officer will explain the voting procedure to the members. Immediately after the completion of voting, the concerned authority will open the ballot box in the presence of the members and count the secret voting slips.

The spokesperson said that information about the completion of the meeting process must be sent to the Haryana State Election Commission on the same day.