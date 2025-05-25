Agent held for duping Barwala man of 20 lakh with US entry promise

A travel agent who defrauded a Barwala resident of ₹20 lakh with the false promise of entry into the United States has landed in police net. In his complaint, the victim narrated that his ordeal began on October 13, 2023, when the accused orchestrated a deceptive journey for him under the pretence of entry into the US. (iStock)

The accused, Lokesh Jat, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, made the victim, Dilraj Singh, wade through at least five countries in Asia, but failed to deliver on his promise, leading to a complaint on September 30, 2024.

Following Jat’s arrest, police managed to recover ₹5 lakh of the defrauded amount during his seven-day police remand.

Over multiple months, he was sent through several Asian countries, including Thailand, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Russia and Dubai. But he never made it to the US and was ultimately brought back to India.

Singh alleged that Jat then assured him of securing a Canadian visa, which would provide an easier pathway to the US. However, he never fulfilled the deal and also did not return the money.

After a months-long probe, the anti-immigration fraud unit of Panchkula police apprehended Jat, identified as one of four accused in the elaborate scam, in Noida on May 16.

Following his remand, he has now been sent to judicial custody. Police are actively pursuing the three absconding accused and are working to recover the remaining defrauded amount.