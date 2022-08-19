Agnipath: 14 youngsters arrested for impersonating defence aspirants in Hisar

Authorities in Hisar on Friday arrested 14 youngsters for allegedly impersonating as candidates in physical examinations conducted in Fatehabad by the Indian Army for recruitment under the defence ministry’s new Agnipath scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The youths tampered with and edited admit cards before trying to take part in the physical test. We have handed them over to the police to ascertain their identities. There is a rise in such cases and we will deal strictly with the accused,” Hisar army recruitment office director Colonel Mohit Singh said.

Nearly 23,000 army aspirants from four districts of Haryana, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad registered under the Agnipath scheme for open recruitment, which started at the Hisar cantonment on August 12. The drive is on till August 29 for physical and medical examinations. The written examination following these tests will be held on October 16.

Also Read:Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment starts in Hisar; 23,000 from 4 districts register

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first recruitment drive being conducted by the Indian Army under Agnipath.

Forty CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the recruitment process. Around 75% of the youngsters selected under Agnipath will retire after four years of service, while the remaining 25% will be regularised in various other state and national defence units. Those who retire after four years will be paid ₹12 lakh at the end of their tenure.