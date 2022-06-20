Agnipath: Khaps, farmer leaders to join stir

Armed forces aspirants continued their peaceful demonstration against central government’s Agnipath scheme in Hisar while no agitation was witnessed in Rohtak, Jind, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and other parts of the region.

Khaps and farmer leaders, meanwhile, are supposed to decide the further course action on Monday. They, along with armed forces aspirants, will hold protests in Hisar and Jind districts on Monday. They are expected to make some decisions to intensify the protest.

So far, four FIRs have been registered against the protesters in Mahendergarh district for damaging public property, rioting and allegedly attacking cops.

One such FIR was registered each in Rewari, Jind and Sonepat’s Gohana.

The police had detained 17 persons in Jind for attacking the cops on Friday. However, no such arrest was done in other districts.

Govt must reconsider the scheme, says Hooda

Former CM and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday reiterated that Agnipath scheme was neither in the interest of the youth nor the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Hooda said the government is playing with the future of the army and the youth by implementing the Agnipath scheme.

“If the government does not take it back, the Congress will adopt all constitutional means to oppose it. Even today, the Congress staged a sit-in in the entire country, including Delhi, and the party will continue to strongly oppose this,” he said.

Hooda said that such schemes cannot be implemented in India by citing examples of countries like Israel or America.