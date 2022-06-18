Agnipath protests: Northern Railways cancels 17 trains

The Northern Railways on Friday cancelled 17 trains, mainly those travelling towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, amid reports of arson during protests against the Centre’s new recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

The affected trains in the region are 12312 Kalka-Howarh Mail, 13010 Yognagri Rishikesh- Howrah Express, 12370 Dehradun-Howrah Express, 13152 Jammu Tawi- Kolkata Express, and 15654 Jammu Tawi- Guwahati Express.

The other cancelled trains -- all from Delhi -- are 13258 Danapur Jansadharan Express, 22406 Bhagalpur Garibrath Express, 20802 Islampur Magaadh Express, 13484 Malda Town Farakka Express, 12802 Puri Purushottam Express, 15657 Dibrugarh Brahmputra Mail, 14006 Sitamarhi Lichchhavi Express, 12562 Jaynagar S.S.Express, 02564 Saharsa Express, 12554 Saharsa Vaishali Express and 15622 Kamakhya Express.

14224 Varanasi-Rajgir Express has also been cancelled, said a senior railways official at Ludhiana, adding that more trains are expected to get cancelled or short terminated on Saturday due to the protest.