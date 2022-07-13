Agnipath Scheme violence in Ludhiana: 23 accused sent to judicial custody

After being in GRP custody for a day, a local court on Wednesday sent 23 accused held by the police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme to judicial custody.

The local Government Railway Police had brought these accused on a production warrant on July 12.

Another accused held by the Ludhiana police in the case was already released on bail by a local court and thus, couldn’t be brought on production warrant, a GRP officer said.

According to the railway police, their names have been added in the FIR that was registered at the GRP thana against 70–80 accused for allegedly destroying the public property on June 18.

Earlier, the GRP had included names of six accused in the said FIR, along with 64 unidentified accused. Now, the GRP has identified a total of 30 accused named in the FIR.

The accused were brought on production warrant under tight security cover in a police bus after seeking permission from Ludhiana’s top cop.

Earlier, these accused were brought on production warrant by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for interrogation and their names were also added in an FIR, registered by the RPF, for destroying railway property.

Meanwhile, on June 18, around 70 anti-Agnipath protesters went on a rampage and vandalised property at Ludhiana railway station following which the operations at the station are being run under heavy security.