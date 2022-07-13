Agnipath Scheme violence in Ludhiana: 23 accused sent to judicial custody
After being in GRP custody for a day, a local court on Wednesday sent 23 accused held by the police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme to judicial custody.
The local Government Railway Police had brought these accused on a production warrant on July 12.
Another accused held by the Ludhiana police in the case was already released on bail by a local court and thus, couldn’t be brought on production warrant, a GRP officer said.
According to the railway police, their names have been added in the FIR that was registered at the GRP thana against 70–80 accused for allegedly destroying the public property on June 18.
Earlier, the GRP had included names of six accused in the said FIR, along with 64 unidentified accused. Now, the GRP has identified a total of 30 accused named in the FIR.
The accused were brought on production warrant under tight security cover in a police bus after seeking permission from Ludhiana’s top cop.
Earlier, these accused were brought on production warrant by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for interrogation and their names were also added in an FIR, registered by the RPF, for destroying railway property.
Meanwhile, on June 18, around 70 anti-Agnipath protesters went on a rampage and vandalised property at Ludhiana railway station following which the operations at the station are being run under heavy security.
IMD sounds ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ alert for Pune city
The India Meteorological Department has forecast 'extremely heavy rainfall' in the city and neighbouring areas, including the ghats, in the next 24 hours. “Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune on July 13 to 14. Chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Pune on July 15,” reads the IMD statement.
Ludhiana admn holds poster making contest to sensitise youth against drugs
As a part of series of events planned under its anti-drug mass awareness drive, the district administration organised a poster making and slogan writing competition in numerous educational institutions here on Wednesday. A poster making and slogan writing contest was held at Kishori Lal Jethi Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna. Hundreds of students participated in the competitions and later, the top three winners were honoured by Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Manjeet Kaur.
Ludhiana | Deaf School students pass with flying colours in PSEB Class 10, 12 exams
All students from the School for the Deaf Children, Hambran Road, passed in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 board exams. While Navjot Kaur of Class 12 (humanities) topped with 69.2%, Jaspreet Kaur, Harmanjot Kaur, Aryan, and Vishal scored 68.2 %, 67.8%, 67.6% and 67.4%, respectively. Affiliated with the PSEB, the school, with 150 students and 15 teachers at present, was established in 1971 and is run by the Ludhiana Educational Society.
Three fellow jail inmates moved after Navjot Sidhu complains
Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year jail term in a road rage case, reportedly accused his fellow barrack inmates of misusing his cash card, following which three of them have been shifted elsewhere in the Patiala prison. Confirming that barracks of “some inmates” who were lodged with Sidhu have been changed, Patiala jail superintendent Manjit Singh refused to divulge any details while calling it a “minor issue”.
Mission 2024: BJP deploys Union ministers for Lok Sabha seats held by Opposition in Uttar Pradesh
The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun work on Mission 2024 and decided to deploy Union ministers for 14 such Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which are held by the opposition. The BJP and allies had won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It recently added Azamgarh and Rampur to its tally in bypolls held on June 23.
